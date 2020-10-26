Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $371.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.