Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $11,109,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 747.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 14,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $2,275,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $636.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $580.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $666.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.