Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 1,120 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

