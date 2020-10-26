F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 381.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 164.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790,058 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $83,778,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 100.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after buying an additional 220,747 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 239,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 171,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in F5 Networks by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 191,884 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 144,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain bought 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.52 per share, with a total value of $1,100,351.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $165,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,696 shares of company stock valued at $360,789. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $128.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.64 and a 200-day moving average of $134.26. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

