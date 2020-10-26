Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EYEN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

EYEN opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.30. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,169,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $224,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,069,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,546.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyenovia stock. Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Shone Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Eyenovia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.