Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Exponent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Exponent by 109.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Exponent stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.25. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $84.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $199,211.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $264,742.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,868. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

