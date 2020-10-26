Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Evolus has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.76.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 162.50% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evolus will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the second quarter worth $161,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95,502 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 20.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 60,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

