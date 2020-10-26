Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $9.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 71.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth $373,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 20.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 60,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $118.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.76. Evolus has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.68.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Evolus had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a negative return on equity of 162.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolus will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

