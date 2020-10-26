Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.35. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 843 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.11.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

