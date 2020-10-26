Equity Residential (EQR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

