EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) vs. Apache (NYSE:APA) Head to Head Contrast

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Apache (NYSE:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Apache shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apache shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

EOG Resources has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apache has a beta of 4.65, suggesting that its share price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EOG Resources and Apache, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 11 14 0 2.56 Apache 1 11 9 0 2.38

EOG Resources currently has a consensus price target of $63.59, suggesting a potential upside of 69.53%. Apache has a consensus price target of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 74.57%. Given Apache’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apache is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Apache pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. EOG Resources pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and Apache’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $17.38 billion 1.26 $2.73 billion $4.98 7.53 Apache $6.41 billion 0.55 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Apache.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Apache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 2.44% 7.70% 4.44% Apache -131.89% -1.72% -0.47%

Summary

EOG Resources beats Apache on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,329 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,694 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 740 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 5,370 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. In addition, the company has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of 581 million barrels of crude oil, 234 million barrels of NGLs, and 2.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

