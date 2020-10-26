Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EPD opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

