Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.38.

ENTG stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.18. Entegris has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $85.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

