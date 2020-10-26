Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $89.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $100.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $118.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $589,575.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,245 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,564,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

