Enphase Energy (ENPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $103.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $118.94. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. 140166 started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $648,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,152,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

