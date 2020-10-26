Enova International (ENVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Enova International to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.76. Enova International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. Enova International has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $524.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

