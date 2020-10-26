Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $4,660,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5,223.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,014 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $6.30 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

