Embraer (ERJ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Embraer to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $537.20 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. On average, analysts expect Embraer to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ERJ opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $917.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Embraer has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Several research firms recently commented on ERJ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

