Elrond (EGLD) Trading 21.8% Higher This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 26th. Elrond has a total market cap of $122.24 million and approximately $14.90 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond token can currently be bought for $8.92 or 0.00067910 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00092302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00235320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00033495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.15 or 0.01364555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00135501 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

