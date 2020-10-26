Elrond (EGLD) One Day Volume Hits $14.90 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Elrond token can now be purchased for $8.92 or 0.00067910 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $122.24 million and $14.90 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elrond

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Binance, Dcoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

