Element Fleet Management (EFN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Element Fleet Management to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.05 million.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$13.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 123.33. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$6.96 and a 12 month high of C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.00.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,692.60.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.