Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research raised Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Electrolux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Electrolux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $47.07 on Monday. Electrolux has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

