Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $25.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -125.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd S. Young bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,612.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,059,000 after purchasing an additional 910,087 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,057,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 131,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,266 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

