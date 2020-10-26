Ecolab (ECL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Ecolab to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ecolab to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $204.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average is $198.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.