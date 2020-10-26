eBay (EBAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $53.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.