Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.45

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.45 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 196341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Eaton Vance by 102.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 36,794 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Eaton Vance by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the first quarter worth $2,491,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance by 7.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

