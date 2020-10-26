Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Eastgroup Properties to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eastgroup Properties to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EGP opened at $138.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.94. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $148.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,425,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

