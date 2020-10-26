EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) & Orbital Energy Group (OTCMKTS:OEG) Financial Review

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) and Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EACO and Orbital Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbital Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

EACO has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EACO and Orbital Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EACO $221.24 million 0.42 $9.43 million N/A N/A Orbital Energy Group $23.49 million 1.01 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -1.67

EACO has higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares EACO and Orbital Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EACO 3.87% 16.41% 8.68% Orbital Energy Group -49.80% -66.47% -37.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.9% of EACO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EACO beats Orbital Energy Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs comprising special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. It supplies parts used in the manufacture of products to a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives and distribution centers. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

