Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.51. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 2,209 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $455.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. Research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,247,000 after acquiring an additional 552,060 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,904,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after acquiring an additional 689,170 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,026,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

