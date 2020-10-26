Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.51. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 2,209 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. ValuEngine cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $455.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

