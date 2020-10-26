Dynatrace (DT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT opened at $43.32 on Monday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 3,312 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $120,490.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $104,083.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,346.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,081,211 shares of company stock worth $903,153,158 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.