Dynamite (DYNMT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $80,119.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $67,433.95 and approximately $80,119.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00117439 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000789 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00020963 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00007656 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00040772 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 795,532 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,495 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

