Dusk Network Price Tops $0.0393 on Top Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $63,698.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.78 or 0.04561265 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00293584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00029875 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,821,673 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.