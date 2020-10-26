DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Get DURECT alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on DRRX. BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DURECT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $387.11 million, a PE ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 4.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in DURECT by 23.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DURECT by 476.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 402,683 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.