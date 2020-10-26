Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $106.50. The stock had previously closed at $88.79, but opened at $105.79. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dunkin' Brands Group shares last traded at $104.80, with a volume of 53,550 shares traded.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dunkin' Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

In other Dunkin' Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after acquiring an additional 162,184 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dunkin' Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

