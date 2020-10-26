Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $106.50. The stock had previously closed at $88.79, but opened at $105.79. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dunkin' Brands Group shares last traded at $104.80, with a volume of 53,550 shares traded.
DNKN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dunkin' Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.
In other Dunkin' Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87.
Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Dunkin' Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNKN)
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.
