DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020 // Comments off

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.90. DS Smith shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DITHF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded DS Smith to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.