DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.90. DS Smith shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DITHF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt cut DS Smith to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get DS Smith alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.