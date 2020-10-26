Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Donegal Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Donegal Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donegal Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In other Donegal Group news, insider Kevin Gerard Burke sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $813,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $2,662,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,862,514.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 285,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,788 and sold 161,121 shares valued at $2,387,638. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1,794.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

