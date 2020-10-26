Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Domo has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 3.04.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $332,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 4,006.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 420.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 63.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Domo during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

