Document Security Systems (NYSE:DSS) Shares Gap Up to $4.04

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $5.45. Document Security Systems shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 517,963 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

Document Security Systems (NYSE:DSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Document Security Systems, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.