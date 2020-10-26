Dine Brands Global (DIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $947.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIN. TheStreet lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

