Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $143.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.06. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day moving average of $116.50.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 452.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

