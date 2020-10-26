Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price to $124.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $76.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84. eHealth has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.45.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $142,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,133.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 10.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

