Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

COF stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

