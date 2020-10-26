Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $996.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $835.00 to $996.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $763.00.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,091.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $884.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total transaction of $557,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,654 shares of company stock valued at $67,077,411. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,605,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 138.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

