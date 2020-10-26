Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $185.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

NYSE ITW opened at $206.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

