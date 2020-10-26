Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $185.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.
NYSE ITW opened at $206.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $208.08.
In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
