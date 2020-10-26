Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 37,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

Shares of TJX opened at $57.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.04, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

