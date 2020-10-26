Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 23,675 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,675 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Covetrus by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Covetrus by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Covetrus news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at $330,399. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,721 shares of company stock valued at $703,002 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVET opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVET. BidaskClub lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

