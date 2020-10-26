Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,632.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,508.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,448.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 target price (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

