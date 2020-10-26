Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 60,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 296.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. 140166 raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $62.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

